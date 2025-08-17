How realistic is the postponement of LDC graduation?

After an eight-year process of evaluation and multiple reviews, the United Nations decided that Bangladesh will exit LDC status on 24 November 2026. This means that Bangladesh has just over 15 months before graduation. At this stage, demands have emerged to postpone the timeline.

However, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant (Ministry of Finance) to the chief adviser, told Prothom Alo yesterday that graduation will take place within the stipulated timeframe. He stated, "Graduation will occur on schedule. We have held multiple meetings with business leaders and visited many factories. They often say one thing in meetings but another outside."

"Now the question is, if graduation is postponed by three years and an elected government assumes office, will the problems of electricity shortages and traffic congestion be resolved by then? Global politics is currently very unstable—we must work keeping this in mind," he added.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has long served as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council’s (ECOSOC) Committee for Development Policy (CDP).

Being closely involved in Bangladesh’s LDC graduation process, he commented to Prothom Alo, "Bangladesh must have valid grounds to request a deferral of graduation. Citing lack of preparedness after being given eight years will not suffice."