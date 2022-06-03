Incidents of attack, violence take place despite govt steps

Although the government has taken steps including deployment of law enforcers to protect the minority people, a number of incidents of attack and violence have taken place in 2021.

The US State Department on Thursday revealed this regarding Bangladesh in its 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom.

The report says the government deployed law enforcement personnel at religious sites, festivals, and events considered possible targets for violence.

However, members of religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, who were sometimes also members of ethnic minorities, continued to say the government was ineffective in preventing forced evictions and land seizures stemming from land disputes.