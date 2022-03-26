India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Saturday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and the people of the neighbouring country on their 52nd Independence Day, reports UNB.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said," Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen and the Government and people of #Bangladesh on their National Day."

"Look forward to working together to add more pages to the golden chapter of India-Bangladesh Maitri," the Indian foreign minister tweeted with #ShonaliAdhyay.

On 16 December, 1971, Bangladesh won independence from Pakistan after nine months of war that claimed an estimated three million lives.