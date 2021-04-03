India hopes Dhaka will address Hefazat’s anti-Modi protests

India on Friday hoped that the Bangladesh government would aptly address the challenges posed by protests spearheaded by Hefazat-e-Islam, a prominent Islamist group, in Chattogram during prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the neighbouring country.

Modi was in Bangladesh on 26-27 March to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the country’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

But the Indian PM’s visit triggered violent protests in several parts of Bangladesh, leaving at least 12 people dead. In the city of Chattogram, the protests were led by Hefazat-e-Islam.

“As far as the violence is concerned, we have always been against fundamentalism and extremism. We are confident that the Bangladesh government will address the challenge,” Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the media in Delhi.