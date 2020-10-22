India issues air transport bubble guidelines

As mandated by the health ministry, all international passengers travelling to India are mandatorily required to fill the self-reporting form, anytime before boarding.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days including seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

If passengers wish to seek an exemption, they shall apply to the Air Suvidha portal at least 72 hours before boarding.

The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final, the high commission said.

The categories for exemption are: pregnant women, suffered a death in the family, suffering from serious illness (description to be provided), parents accompanied by children below 10 years, COVID-19 negative certificate (attach RT PCR test only).

The test taken within 96 hours of departure from the port of origin is valid on arrival in India.