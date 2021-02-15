India never shows any ‘big-brother’ attitude towards Bangladesh: Doraiswami

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said India never shows any ‘big-brother’ attitude towards Bangladesh. Rather, India is committed to taking forward the strong relations with Bangladesh in the next 50 years and beyond focusing on mutual benefits and expanding it to all the sectors, reports UNB.

“For us, the friendship with Bangladesh is the cornerstone of our foreign policy. How could we be acting in a big-brotherly way? Honestly speaking, Bangladesh is a big country with 170 million people. So, there’s no reason to have this apprehension,” said Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Monday.

The Indian diplomat was speaking at ‘DCAB Talk’ organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club. He said Bangladesh is special as friend always having strong development partnership, and he has no idea why this apprehension is there.

Doraiswami further said they have to look at a shared future, a future where 170 million people of Bangladesh and 1.3 billion Indians can see what more the two countries can do together. “Better cooperation between us should be the fundamental for the planning of our shared future.”