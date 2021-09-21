India to resume vaccine exports in October

India will resume exports and donations of Covid vaccines from October after a long hiatus due to a devastating surge in domestic infections in April.

"In the context of mass vaccination drive and the scaling-up of production in India, the honourable health minister of India has said India will help other countries and also fulfil its responsibility towards COVAX," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said.

In saying this, it specified that India's "neighbouring countries will be first."

"Supplies should start in reasonable quantities soon, with priority partners like Bangladesh being among the earliest recipients," said the high commission.