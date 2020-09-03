India wants Bangladesh by its side in the geopolitical scenario

Amidst a growing tide of speculations concerning relations between Bangladesh and India, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid an almost surprise visit to Dhaka last month. Normally such visits are announced in advance, but this particular Dhaka trip of the Indian foreign secretary only appeared in the media just the day before Shringla arrived.

Immediately after Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Dhaka on 17 August, the Indian high commission issued a brief note, saying that the foreign secretary’s visit aimed at taking forward relations between the two friendly neighbours. However, even after Shringla paid a courtesy call upon prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the evening the same day, the government made no statement in this regard.

Over the last decade, relations at a state level between Bangladesh and India had reached an all-time high. It was often declared by both sides that the relations between the two countries had entered a golden chapter.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over the past few months several meeting and trips between the two countries were cancelled. At such a juncture, the sudden and brief Dhaka visit of India’s foreign secretary sparked of considerable curiousity. During the two-day visit, though Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a lunch meeting with Bangladesh’s foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, the main objective of the trip with the courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. However, whatever transpired at the meeting remains unknown. No one from the foreign ministry was present at the meeting with the prime minister on 17 August at Gonobhaban.

Relations between these two close South Asian neighbours have reached such a level since 2009, that this is not the first such sudden visit over the last decade.