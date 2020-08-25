'India wants to join repatriation talks'

Three years ago on this day, the Rohingya people began to flee from the ethnic cleansing and atrocities of the Myanmar government, to take refuge in Bangladesh. Since then, it has not been possible to send the Rohingyas back to their homeland, despite several discussions and dates being fixed twice by the two countries for their repatriation.

China at one time came forward to mediate a solution, but to no avail. Now India has recently shown interest in joining talks regarding the repatriation issue.

According to diplomatic sources, the matter of Delhi’s stance regarding a resolution to the Rohingya crisis was discussed during the recent Dhaka visit of India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Bangladesh had raised the issue of India playing a role in resolving the Rohingya problem, particularly as India will become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from January.

In that context, India showed interest in talks with the two neighbours, Bangladesh and Myanmar, regarding safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya.