Indian HC representatives to pay tribute to fallen Indian soldiers in Chattogram

Representatives of Indian High Commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissioner of India, Chattogram, paid their solemn tribute to fallen Indian soldiers who fought under the flag of Commonwealth countries in World War-II at Chittagong War Cemetery on Sunday, reports UNB.

The cemetery, originally created for hospital deaths, was enlarged to receive burials from a number of isolated sites and contains 751 war graves, which includes 14 sailors, 545 soldiers and 194 airmen.

There are also four non-world war graves in the cemetery.

The cemetery houses graves of soldiers from the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, East Africa, West Africa, Burma (Myanmar), Netherlands, Japan and Undivided India.

A total of 214 graves of personnel from undivided India also include more than 10 graves of personnel who were natives of present day Bangladesh.

These men sacrificed their lives in the fight against the Axis power from 1939 to 1945.

On the entrance of the cemetery is the Chittagong Memorial which commemorates by name 6,469 sailors of Royal Indian Navy and Merchant Navy who were lost at sea during the Second World War.

“As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, we look back with respect and administration to commemorate the brave men and women who gave their todays for our tomorrows,” said the High Commission.

The sacrifice made by the Indian personnel in World War II played a crucial role in the victory of the Allied force as Indian soldiers went onto distinguished themselves in all theatres of war in which they had participated, it said.

