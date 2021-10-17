Indian HC representatives to pay tribute to fallen Indian soldiers in Chattogram

Representatives of Indian High Commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissioner of India, Chattogram, paid their solemn tribute to fallen Indian soldiers who fought under the flag of Commonwealth countries in World War-II at Chittagong War Cemetery on Sunday, reports UNB.

The cemetery, originally created for hospital deaths, was enlarged to receive burials from a number of isolated sites and contains 751 war graves, which includes 14 sailors, 545 soldiers and 194 airmen.