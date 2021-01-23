Indian medical student 'kills self' in Rajshahi

An Indian student of Barind Medical College in Rajshahi was found hanging from a dormitory’s ceiling on Friday morning, reports UNB.
Iqbal Zafar Sharif, 24, son of Mojammel Hossain Pintu, hailed from Murshidabad of West Bengal.
Golam Mawla, the superintendent of the dormitory, claimed that the 5th year student had taken his own life around 9:00am.
His friends saw his body hanging from the ceiling. Then they broke the door immediately and took him to the hospital where physicians pronounced him dead, Mawla said.
It was not immediately clear why he had apparently killed himself.
The body has been sent to a morgue for autopsy, Sirajul Monir, officer-in-charge of Chandrima police station said.