Indictment hearing date in Khaleda’s GATCO graft case fixed

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed 13 October to hold hearing on charge framing in GATCO graft case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and others.

Acting judge of the Dhaka Special Judge Court -3 Nazrul Islam set the date allowing a time plea of the defence. Today was set for holding hearing on charge framing, but prime accused Khaleda Zia was absent on ‘health ground’. Her lawyer Zia Uddin Zia filed the time plea.