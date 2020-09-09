Indictment hearing date in Khaleda’s GATCO graft case fixed

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed 13 October to hold hearing on charge framing in GATCO graft case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and others.
Acting judge of the Dhaka Special Judge Court -3 Nazrul Islam set the date allowing a time plea of the defence. Today was set for holding hearing on charge framing, but prime accused Khaleda Zia was absent on ‘health ground’. Her lawyer Zia Uddin Zia filed the time plea.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda and her younger son Arafat Rahman on 2 September 2007, with Tejgaon Police Station for their role in corruption regarding signing a contract with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Co Ltd (GATCO) for container management at inland container depots in Dhaka and Chattogram.
Formal charge was submitted against 24 persons on 13 May 2008. But of the 24 accused, six including Arafat, Saifur Rahman and Matiur Rahman Nizami have died so far.