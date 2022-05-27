Information on enforced disappearances provided by Bangladesh inadequate

The report reminded the Bangladesh government of the obligation to locate the missing persons or their bodies. It also called for the protection of the persons filing complaints about the disappearances, the relations of the missing ones, lawyers, witness and all involved in the process of searching for these persons, against any form of threats and vengeful attacks.

The meeting of UN Working Group against Enforced Disappearances took place on 7 to 11 February this year in Geneva, Switzerland. After the meeting, the report was amended on 24 April and uploaded on the website.

The report referred to discussions with representatives of the government of at least 10 countries at the meeting. The meeting discussed the issue of enforced disappearances in China, South Korea, Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka as well as Bangladesh and several other countries.

In the report, the working group on enforced disappearances sought urgent measures and special measures from the Bangladesh government about two incidents of enforced disappearance. Under the urgent measures category, it mentioned the abduction of Imam Mahadi Hasan on 6 November 2021 from Fulbaria in Dhaka. The report said, a group of plainclothesmen had picked him up and these persons may be involved with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Under the special measures category, the report referred to allegation regarding a certain Omar Faruk being detained by eight members of RAB and the Detective Branch of police on 5 February 2014. He had been picked up during a raid on one of this relative's house.