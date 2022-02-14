UN Working Group examines 17 cases from Bangladesh, other countries

The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) examined 17 reported cases of enforced disappearances from several countries including Bangladesh.

The Working Group examined the cases during its 126th session, which took place between 7 and 11 February 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a press release on its website.

The release said, during the session, the Working Group examined 17 reported cases of enforced disappearances it had transmitted under its urgent action procedure since 29 September 2021, concerning Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, and Saudi Arabia.