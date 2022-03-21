Inland waterway's masters were operating the cargo

As per the minimum safe manning document, it is mandatory to have a coastal fourth class master, fifth class chief officer, fourth class chief engineer and coastal fifth class second officer in operating the cargo vessel Ruposi-9.
However, as per the fitness certificate, the vessel was operated by first class master Md Ramzan Ali Sheikh, second class master Md Nurul Alam, inland marine engineer Md Ariful Islam and second class master Md Nadim.
Shipping department says MV Ruposi-9 cargo is owned by the city navigation, a sister concern of the City Group.