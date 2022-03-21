Inland waterway's masters were operating the cargo

The masters of the inland waterway were operating the cargo, which is blamed to hit the passenger carrying launch ML Afsar Uddin in Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj.

According to the rules, coastal officials are supposed to operate the coastal water transport.

The launch ML Afsar Uddin capsized in Shitalakkhya river on Sunday after being rammed by the cargo vessel Ruposi-9. Eight bodies including two children have been recovered from the river till now.