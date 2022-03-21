Bangladesh

Inland waterway's masters were operating the cargo

The masters of the inland waterway were operating the cargo, which is blamed to hit the passenger carrying launch ML Afsar Uddin in Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj.

According to the rules, coastal officials are supposed to operate the coastal water transport.

The launch ML Afsar Uddin capsized in Shitalakkhya river on Sunday after being rammed by the cargo vessel Ruposi-9. Eight bodies including two children have been recovered from the river till now.

As per the minimum safe manning document, it is mandatory to have a coastal fourth class master, fifth class chief officer, fourth class chief engineer and coastal fifth class second officer in operating the cargo vessel Ruposi-9.

However, as per the fitness certificate, the vessel was operated by first class master Md Ramzan Ali Sheikh, second class master Md Nurul Alam, inland marine engineer Md Ariful Islam and second class master Md Nadim.

Shipping department says MV Ruposi-9 cargo is owned by the city navigation, a sister concern of the City Group.

