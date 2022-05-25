Integrated energy-power sector master plan likely to be ready by Nov

A planned “integrated energy-power sector master plan” is likely to be ready by November this year, reports UNB.

Japanese firm—The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ)—gave such an indication when a team of the firm met state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid at his office in the ministry on Wednesday.

The Tokyo-based consulting firm has been working to prepare the integrated master plan following an agreement between the Bangladesh government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed on 15 March 2021.

Ichiro Kutani, the head of the IEEJ team, informed that his firm has planned to submit a draft copy of the proposed integrated plan by October this year to facilitate open discussion on it.

After a meeting with the stakeholders, the integrated master plan will be submitted in November, he told the state minister.