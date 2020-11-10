Inter-district buses won’t enter Dhaka

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the inter-district buses will bring the passengers up to the bus terminals at the periphery of the city. From there the passengers will use city service buses or MRT or other ride services to go to their destinations within the city. This will relieve some of the traffic pressure on the city. He said that the Bus Route Rationalisaton programme would hopefully be visible by next year.

He went on to say that a preliminary proposal had been given to the Bus Route Rationalisation committee for the 291 bus routes in the capital city to be reduced to 42 and that the buses of 2,500 bus owners be accommodated in 22 companies. He said, “A preliminary report has been given to the Bus Route Rationalisaton committee and we have scrutinized that carefully. Buses of 2,500 bus owners move on 291 routes of Dhaka city at present. It has been proposed that these be reduced to 42 routes and 22 companies. If this proposal is implemented, the present bus owners will become shareholders of the companies.”