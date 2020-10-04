International Seabed Authority: Bangladesh elected president of 26th session

Secretary (maritime affairs unit) at the foreign affairs ministry rear admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam has been elected president of the 26th Session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Council.

This comes as a true recognition of the trust and confidence of the international community on outstanding career and eminent qualifications of admiral Alam to preside over the council, said the foreign affairs ministry on Sunday, reports UNB.

This election is a remarkable achievement and a matter of pride for Bangladesh, it said.