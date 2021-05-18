Investigating journalists seek voluntary imprisonment

A section of investigating journalists from different media outlets has sought voluntary imprisonment at Shahbagh police station in protest against the harassment and subsequent arrest of Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam under Official Secrets Act.

With the application of voluntary imprisonment, they went to the police station on Tuesday evening. They wanted to be sued on the same ground Rozina Islam was charged for performing her professional duty at the secretariat as they also unearthed the grafts through confidential documents.