RAB accused of picking up ailing son from mother's side

Mumtaz Begum followed them when they were taking Rahmat Ullah away. She saw a RAB vehicle and a Hiace microbus outside. They put Rahmat Ullah into the microbus.

Razia said that on the next day, 30 August, they went to the RAB camp in Manikganj to look for Rahmat Ullah and were told to go to the Dhamrai police station. But the Dhamrai police station did not give them any information. They even went to the Nabinagar RAB camp and Savar detective police (DB) office in search of Rahmat Ullah. The family said that the Dhamrai police station first refused to file a general diary (GD). Later when the news appeared in the local media, they filed the GD on 7 October.

Razia went on to say they went to RAB, the DB office and the jail in search of her brother, but to no avail.

Razia said, "If my brother is involved in any crime, let him be tried under the law. By why enforced disappearance?" She wants her brother back safe and sound.

Effort was made to contact the RAB legal and media win regarding the allegations. However, it was not possible to contact them over the phone at the time.

Also speaking at the press briefing were Imon Faruk, son of victim of enforced disappearance Lakshmipur Sadar upazila BNP (East) organising secretary and former union parishad (UP) chairman Omar Faruk; Lamia Mim, daughter of BNP leader Md Kawsar Hossain; and Jhumur Akhter, sister of the killed Chhatra Dal leader Mahbubur Rahman alias Bappi.

Moderated by Mayer Dak's Manjur Hossain Isha, the briefing was also addressed by the organisation's coordinator Sanjida Islam. Psychiatrist Abdul Huq Pinak expressed his solidarity.