Tk 112m robbed from DBBL cash van in Dhaka

An amount of Tk 112.5 million has been robbed from a cash van in the capital’s Uttara area, when it was going to refill the automated teller machine (ATM) in a Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) booth.

Shariful Islam, inspector of Turag police station, said the cash van took the money from a security company in Mirpur DOHS area and was going to refill the ATMs in Savar EPZ.