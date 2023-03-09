Tk 112m robbed from DBBL cash van in Dhaka

With a microbus, the robbers stopped the cash van at Road No 11 of Sector 16 in Uttara at around 7:00 am on Thursday. They broke into the van and snatched the money holding the security personnel hostage at gunpoint, said the inspector.
Shariful said they were trying to recover the money. No case has been filed over the incident.
Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director of DBBL, said the bank did not suffer any loss as the security company is solely responsible for carrying the money to the ATM booths. There is nothing to worry as the money is also under an insurance scheme.