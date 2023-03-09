Bangladesh

Tk 112m robbed from DBBL cash van in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Representational image.

An amount of Tk 112.5 million has been robbed from a cash van in the capital’s Uttara area, when it was going to refill the automated teller machine (ATM) in a Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) booth.

Shariful Islam, inspector of Turag police station, said the cash van took the money from a security company in Mirpur DOHS area and was going to refill the ATMs in Savar EPZ.

With a microbus, the robbers stopped the cash van at Road No 11 of Sector 16 in Uttara at around 7:00 am on Thursday. They broke into the van and snatched the money holding the security personnel hostage at gunpoint, said the inspector.

Shariful said they were trying to recover the money. No case has been filed over the incident.

Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director of DBBL, said the bank did not suffer any loss as the security company is solely responsible for carrying the money to the ATM booths. There is nothing to worry as the money is also under an insurance scheme.

