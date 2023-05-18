EC authorised to postpone or cancel voting at one or several centers

The election commission (EC) has been authorised to cancel or postpone the voting at one or several centers in face of unwarranted circumstances during the election, says a provision incorporated in the amended draft of an election-related 'Representation of the People Order (RPO)'.

However, the provision doesn't include the authority to cancel or postpone the election of an entire constituency.

The amended draft was approved at the cabinet meeting on Thursday with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Later the cabinet secretary briefed the media on the issues of the meeting at a press conference in the secretariat.

More to follow...