Biden-Modi conversation: No mention of Bangladesh in White House statement

US President Joe Biden called India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. During their conversation the two leaders discussed the ‘Bangladesh issue’, Modi said in a tweet from his X handler.

The foreign ministry of India also said that the Bangladesh issues came up in the conversation. However, there is no mention of Bangladesh related issues in the statement published by the White House regarding the phone conversation.

According to the diplomatic observers, usually the key issues which came up in the discussions among the top leaders are reflected in the official statements. Therefore, the issues mentioned in the official statements are assumed as the agenda of the discussion. If one side does not agree to an issue raised by the other side, then the issue is usually omitted from the official statements.