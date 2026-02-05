Bangabhaban programmer in DB custody, no decision after 19hrs

Nineteen hours after being taken into custody, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is yet to reach any decision regarding Mohammad Sarwar-e Alam, an assistant programmer at Bangabhaban.

Sarwar-e Alam was detained in connection with the hacking of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s X account (formerly Twitter).

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 7:00 pm on Wednesday, DMP detective branch additional commissioner Shafiqul Islam said, “No decision has been taken regarding him so far. If any decision is made, it will be communicated. He remains in our custody.”

Sarwar-e Alam was picked up shortly after 12:30 am on Wednesday from government quarters on the eastern side of the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium and taken to the DB office. His mobile phone and laptop were seized at the time.