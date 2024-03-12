'Corporate houses should buy products of women entrepreneurs'

The number of women entrepreneurs and quality of their products are rising in the country but they still lag behind in terms of selling their products to corporate organisations.

The women entrepreneurs cannot supply their products due to lack of networking and knowledge about supply chain. A platform by Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation can play a major role in bringing a solution to this problem.

Speakers said these at a roundtable on Monday organised by SME Foundation and Prothom Alo in association with the Women Entrepreneurs Financial Initiative (We-Fi). Entrepreneurs are invited to register and display their products by installing the app named 'smef' from the Google Play Store on their phones or by visiting the website of SME Foundation http://wsmesuppliersplatform.smef.gov.bd/.

The corporate organisations are invited to purchase the products of women entrepreneurs and financial institutions including banks are urged to provide loans to women.