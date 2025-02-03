6 flights diverted to Sylhet, Kolkata for failure to land in Dhaka due to dense fog
Six flights were diverted to Sylhet and Kolkata in India later as they failed to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka due to dense fog since Sunday midnight.
However, executive director of Shahjalal airport Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam said that the situation has been normal since the fog has cleared. He said that takeoffs and landings of 16 flights were delayed due to the fog.
Sources at the airport said that a bit of congestion has been created on the runway of the airport as flights are waiting to take off and land.
Group captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo that six passenger flights were diverted to land at Sylhet and Kolkata airports between 3:30am and 4:50am early on Monday because of the dense fog at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The official added that the diverted flights started landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport serially as usual after 10:30am this morning. And the flight movement turned normal later.
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport sources said that the air traffic was disrupted due to dense fog at midnight on Sunday. Many flights could not take off and land on scheduled time during this period.
Mohammad Kamrul Islam added that nine out of 16 flights took off later than scheduled, while seven flights could not land in Dhaka on time.