Family planning strategy launched for Rohingyas

The Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday officially launched a family planning strategy for the Rohingya refugee humanitarian crisis in Cox’s Bazar 2022-2025, reports UNB.

The strategy outlines an approach to increase the demand for modern contraceptive methods through community-based family planning interventions and facility-based family planning services among women and girls of Rohingya and surrounding host communities.

The strategy was developed and approved in October 2022 under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Health Sector Cox’s Bazar, and the Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) working group supported by the UN sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA.