Seoul wants to expand cooperation with ‘important partner’ Dhaka

South Korea seeks a “free, peaceful and prosperous” Indo-Pacific region, and wants to expand its “substantial cooperation” with Bangladesh – considering it as one of the most important countries in the South Asia region.

“Bangladesh is one of the most important countries in the South Asia region. The South Asian nations are key partners in pushing forward our Indo-Pacific Strategy. Bangladesh and our country share common values including democracy, freedom and human rights,” deputy foreign minister of South Korea, Choi Youngsam, told UNB on Tuesday on the sidelines of World Journalists Conference 2023 in Seoul.

He said the partnership and cooperation with Bangladesh have been growing in many areas, including in economy, and that they believe that the two countries can “further strengthen” the bilateral relations.