Islamists demand ‘Mujib Minar’ in place of Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Islamist leaders proposed to build a tower, ‘Mujib Minar’, with 99 names of Allah inscribed on it instead of making the sculpture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Doalirpar of the capital.
Qawmi madrasa leaders raised five proposals including searching for a ‘better option’ following Quran and Sunnah in the place of statue or sculpture in a meeting.
The meeting was held at Jatrabari Madrasa, chaired by Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of Befaqul Madarishil Arabia Bangladesh or Befaq.
Befaq secretary general Mahfuzul Huq said, constructing a ‘Mujib Minar’ with Allah’s 99 names is one of the fives proposals made at the meeting.
Befaq chairman Mahmudul Hasan will send a letter to the prime minister shortly, he added. He further said that the Islamist leaders wish to sit for talks with the high officials including prime minister Hasina to ease the situation arisen over Bangabandhu’s sculpture.
The leaders also demanded stringent punishment for those who insult Allah and prophet Muhammad (SM).
The Islamists in the meeting said, constructing statue of any human or animal is forbidden in Islam and it is better to find an alternative to building a statue following Quran.