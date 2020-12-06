Islamists demand ‘Mujib Minar’ in place of Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Islamist leaders proposed to build a tower, ‘Mujib Minar’, with 99 names of Allah inscribed on it instead of making the sculpture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Doalirpar of the capital.

Qawmi madrasa leaders raised five proposals including searching for a ‘better option’ following Quran and Sunnah in the place of statue or sculpture in a meeting.

The meeting was held at Jatrabari Madrasa, chaired by Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of Befaqul Madarishil Arabia Bangladesh or Befaq.