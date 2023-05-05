Shahriar Alam discusses GSP, other issues with European External Action Service SG

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam held a meeting with the Secretary General of European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, in Brussels on Thursday and discussed ways of cooperation in key areas, reports news agency UNB.
They discussed EU’s new Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) scheme and Global Gateway initiative along with Partnership Cooperation Agreement.
The two sides also discussed cooperation on climate change, migration, various, sub-regional, regional and international issues of common interest.
The issue of Rohingyas crisis also came up in the discussion.
Member of Parliament Nahim Razzak and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Belgium Mahbub Hassan Saleh were also present in the meeting.