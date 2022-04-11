IUB celebrates the life and work of Saleemul Huq

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said: “The odds of moving the needle when it comes to climate change is not an easy task. The way Prof. Huq perseveres is something that I have always found quite remarkable, especially when it comes to the matter of loss and damage for the developing countries.”

Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary to the prime minister and currently a special envoy of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), said, Prof. Huq had always supported the CVF and all its presidencies for more than 10 years. For that CVF would be eternally grateful to him.

A Matin Chowdhury, former chair of the IUB Board of Trustees, said that the youth of today must look up to people like Prof. Huq and the other scholars, who have been educated abroad but have made the choice to leave their good lives and come back to their own country to make meaningful contributions to its journey towards prosperity.