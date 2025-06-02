TIB strongly criticises continuation of legalising black money

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has strongly condemned the decision to continue allowing the whitening of black money in the proposed budget.

In a statement immediately after the announcement of the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Monday, the TIB stated that the government has taken a stance completely contrary to the core objectives of reforming the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The anti-graft watchdog has termed this stance as unethical, discriminatory, and unconstitutional.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB, made these remarks today, Monday, in a reaction to the proposed budget for 2025-26 fiscal years.

He said this decision clearly indicates that the government is defying the core objectives of state reforms, especially of anti-corruption reforms, by taking such a decision. He thinks the government has surrendered to the power of real estate lobby by encouraging corruption.