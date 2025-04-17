Search for alternative export destinations, monitor US policy: Rehman Sobhan

Eminent economist and Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Professor Rehman Sobhan on Thursday urged Bangladesh to seek alternative export markets to counter the uncertainty in global trade created by US President Donald Trump's new tariff policy.

"The United States is Bangladesh's largest export market. But the level of uncertainty there is now so great that we must adopt a strategy to increase exports to the European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan and emerging markets in Asia," he said at a CPD dialogue.

The dialogue, titled 'Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs and Bangladesh: Implications and Response', was held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

"Asia will be the biggest growth centre in the world economy over the next 25 years. If this region is not prioritised, we risk falling behind," Prof Sobhan added.