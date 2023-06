Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference to apprise the media of the outcome of her recent visit in Switzerland.

"The press conference will be held at her official residence, Ganabhaban, at 12:00 pm on Wednesday," said Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim Monday.

On Saturday, the prime minister returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on 14-15 June.