Moderate to thick fog likely across country

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 12.2 degree Celsius in Cumilla of Chattogram division in last 24 hours till 6:00am today (Monday) while the highest temperature was 30.5 degree Celsius recorded in Srimangal of Sylhet division.
Meanwhile, the low pressure area over Southeast Bay and adjoining area now lies over central part of South Bay & adjoining area persists. Its associated trough extends up to North Bay. Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area, as per the bulletin.