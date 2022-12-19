Bangladesh

Moderate to thick fog likely across country

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh is likely to be covered with moderate to thick fog in next 24 hours commencing from 9:00am on Monday, the weather office has predicted, UNB reports.

“Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight till morning,” according to the daily Met Office bulletin.

Besides, the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 12.2 degree Celsius in Cumilla of Chattogram division in last 24 hours till 6:00am today (Monday) while the highest temperature was 30.5 degree Celsius recorded in Srimangal of Sylhet division.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over Southeast Bay and adjoining area now lies over central part of South Bay & adjoining area persists. Its associated trough extends up to North Bay. Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area, as per the bulletin.

