22-day ban on fishing hilsha starts tomorrow

As the 22-day ban on catching hilsha begins tomorrow, Thursday, fisheries and livestock ministry has warned of taking stern action against those who will violate the restriction during the high breeding season of the national fish.

"Mobile court will be conducted to bring those to book who will violate the ban. Law enforcers and local administrations concerned have been asked to take necessary steps so that no fish catching boats-trawlers venture into rivers and seas during the 22-day ban," said fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim at a press conference at his secretariat office on Wednesday.

The government has imposed a ban on the catching of hilsha fishes from 12 October to 2 November on a vast area of 7,000 square kilometers along with 27 districts in the country for conservation of mother fishes during its high breeding season.