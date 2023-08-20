TIB urges involvement of relevant stakeholders in revising guidelines for foreign election observers

As the election commission took the initiative to revise the foreign election observer policy for the upcoming national elections, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) urged to amend the policy in the light of the opinions of experts, media workers and other stakeholders and international practices, reports news agency UNB.

In a statement issued on Sunday, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, "The existing policy must be amended, because the spontaneous presence and free movement of local and foreign observers is essential in a fair, impartial and participatory election."