TIB urges involvement of relevant stakeholders in revising guidelines for foreign election observers

As the election commission took the initiative to revise the foreign election observer policy for the upcoming national elections, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) urged to amend the policy in the light of the opinions of experts, media workers and other stakeholders and international practices, reports news agency UNB.
In a statement issued on Sunday, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, "The existing policy must be amended, because the spontaneous presence and free movement of local and foreign observers is essential in a fair, impartial and participatory election."
“If policies are formulated only through the opinion-based decisions of government institutions, on the one hand, the ongoing crisis of confidence in the election commission will deepen, and on the other hand, it will discourage foreign observers again like 2018,” he added.
Iftekharuzzaman also called for the consideration of the free presence of foreign observers as an important means of ensuring a level-playing field in making the policy "contemporary".
He said "one the one hand, the election commission is not solely responsible to hold a fair election, one the other hand, it should not be forgotten that organising a transparent and acceptable election is a constitutional responsibility of the commission."
Therefore, the policy should be formulated in the light of international practices including the opinions of non-party experts, media personalities and other stakeholders and the positive and negative experiences of Bangladesh in the past, Iftekharuzzaman insisted.