Rice production may drop by 2.5m tonnes

The annual rice production is likely to drop by around 2.5 million tonnes this time due to the severe damages to Boro paddy fields in haor areas in the beginning of the year and low rainfall during the ongoing Aman season.

The rice production per hectare is predicted to fall by 13.1 per cent compared to the previous year, according to a research carried out by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).

However, the country has no shortage of rice despite the remarkable fall in production. After meeting the domestic demand, there will be around 3.4 million tonnes of rice in government warehouses and storages of big rice mills, farmers, middlemen, wholesalers, and retailers.

But, there is no sign of reduction in rice price. Each kilogram (kg) of coarse rice is now being sold at Tk 46 to Tk 52, medium grain rice at Tk 54 to 58, and fine rice at Tk 62 to 72 at the retail market.

In the study, the BRRI explained data provided by various public and private organisations, in addition to its own reports.