US Department of Labor condemns ‘violent crackdown’ against trade unionists in Bangladesh

“We call on the government of Bangladesh to respect workers’ freedom of assembly, end the violent crackdown on workers and conduct a full investigation of alleged police involvement in Howlader and Kahtun’s killings.

“We also call for the immediate release of Jewel Miya, a labor organizer from the Bangladesh Independent Garment Workers Union Federation arrested in connection with the minimum wage protests.

“We urge the government of Bangladesh to revisit the recent minimum wage decision to ensure that it provides equitable compensation that meets the needs of workers and their families. To prevent future unrest, we also urge the amendment of existing labor laws to guarantee that all workers can fully exercise their right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, as called for by the International Labor Organization.”