None identified yet over arson in Benapole, Mohanganj Express trains

RAB-1 on 21 December announced the arrest of 9 people as suspects in the Mohanganj Express fire incident. However, they were released after interrogation as RAB said their involvement was not found.

RAB-3 said it learnt the names of four people involved in setting the train afire. In a press conference at Kamalapur railway station on 21 December, RAB-3 director lieutenant colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said that two of these four are workers of the opposition political party and the other two are vagrants. However, he later said that the pictures found in the CCTV footage did not match those whose names he knew.

Apart from this, on 21 December, a senior officer of the DB said the names and identities of those involved in arson in Mohanganj Express have been found. But now DB officials say information about the arsonists on the train has been found from Jubo Dal leader Mukit, who was arrested in a different case. The information is being verified.