Interim govt begins dialogue with political parties today 

The interim government is set to hold a series of dialogue with political parties from today, Saturday, with the six reform commissions and the overall situation on the table.

The dialogue will open with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at state guest house Jamuna around 2:30 pm, while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and some other political parties will attend separate discussions later.

The council of advisers, led by chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, will participate in the discussions. It is the third spell of dialogue with political parties since the interim government’s assumption of the office.