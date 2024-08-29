BNP leaders meet chief adviser, seek dialogue over election

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged the interim government to soon make an announcement about holding extensive dialogue with political parties over potential reforms and a parliamentary election.

The party made the request on Thursday as its leaders, led by secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, met with chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at state guest house Jamuna, according to a press release from the chief adviser’s office.

Meanwhile, Mirza Fakhrul Islam told the media that they had held a fruitful meeting with the chief adviser. They believe the interim government will move towards holding an election after carrying out necessary reforms.