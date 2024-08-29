BNP leaders meet chief adviser, seek dialogue over election
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged the interim government to soon make an announcement about holding extensive dialogue with political parties over potential reforms and a parliamentary election.
The party made the request on Thursday as its leaders, led by secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, met with chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at state guest house Jamuna, according to a press release from the chief adviser’s office.
Meanwhile, Mirza Fakhrul Islam told the media that they had held a fruitful meeting with the chief adviser. They believe the interim government will move towards holding an election after carrying out necessary reforms.
He, however, clarified that they did not discuss any possible date for holding the next parliamentary election.
The BNP secretary general, along with standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salah Uddin Ahmed, entered the state guest house at 3:50 pm and stayed there for around one hour and fifteen minutes. During their meeting with the chief advisor, two other advisers – Asif Nazrul and Wahiduddin Mahmud – were also present.
Earlier, Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, briefed the media that a BNP delegation, led by the secretary general, went to state guest house Jamuna, responding to an invitation from the chief adviser.
Speaking to journalists on the guest house premises, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they held a fruitful discussion for nearly one hour and fifteen minutes. They have been optimistic that the interim government, under the leadership of Dr Muhammad Yunus, will be able to restore stability in a quick manner with their sincerity, patriotism, and expertise.
“At the same time, we believe that they will be able to head towards an election... carry out necessary reforms,” the BNP secretary general added.
During the last few days, Mirza Fakhrul Islam made repeated calls to the interim government to hold discussions with political parties over potential reforms and elections.
What the chief adviser office says
According to the press release, the BNP leaders extended full support to the steps taken by the interim government and vowed to continue it. They requested that the government will soon make an announcement about holding extensive dialogue with political parties over the potential reforms and election.
The BNP leaders also sought to know about the economic situation and agreed with the prevailing concerns and potentials. Finally, they expressed commitment that they will work together and be an integrated partner in the steps taken by the government to execute reforms and maintain election-related and economic order.