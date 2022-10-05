Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community and a few small ethnic groups, ended Wednesday with the immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga and her children in water bodies across the country amid festivity.

The idols of goddess Durga and her offspring - Ganesha, Karitik, Laxmi and Saraswati - were immersed at 4pm while the devotees received Shantijol (sacred water from where deities are immersed).