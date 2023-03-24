Nation to observe Genocide Day Saturday

As part of the programmes, one-minute symbolic ‘blackout’ will be observed from 10.30 pm to 10.31 pm on 25 March throughout the country, said a press release.

However, the key point installations (KPIs) and the essential establishments will remain out of the purview of the programme.

On the occasion, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages highlighting the importance of Genocide Day.

Newspapers will also publish special supplements on genocide committed by the occupation Pakistani forces on the night of 25 March, 1971.