Nation to observe Genocide Day Saturday

As part of the programmes, one-minute symbolic ‘blackout’ will be observed from 10.30 pm to 10.31 pm on 25 March throughout the country, said a press release.
However, the key point installations (KPIs) and the essential establishments will remain out of the purview of the programme.
On the occasion, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages highlighting the importance of Genocide Day.
Newspapers will also publish special supplements on genocide committed by the occupation Pakistani forces on the night of 25 March, 1971.
The liberation war ministry will organise cultural programmes, including ‘Geeti Natya’ (musical drama) based on genocide and Liberation War across the country.
Besides, discussions will be held at all the educational institutions, including madrasahs, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities will share their memories with students.
A discussion meeting will be held at the Liberation War Museum at 9.30 am.
Rare photos and documentaries on mass killing will be exhibited on the premises of all the city corporations, including Dhaka.
Special munazat will be offered at mosques after Zohr prayers and other places of worships will hold separate programmes seeking eternal peace for martyrs who were killed on 25 March, 1971.
Similar programmes will be organised at district-upazila level and Bangladesh missions abroad.
The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) unanimously adopted a resolution to observe the 25 March as the “Gonohotya Dibos” (Genocide Day) on 11 March, 2017.
Subsequently, the cabinet division at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, unanimously endorsed the decision on 20 March in 2017.