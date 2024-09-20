Advisers' council okays Interim Government Ordinance 2024
The advisers' council of the interim government on Thursday approved the draft of 'The Interim Government Ordinance 2024' in principle.
The council gave the approval at its meeting with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, a cabinet division press release said.
During the anti-discrimination student movement, as a result of the massive repression and genocide of the ousted Awami League government, the students-people staged mass protests across the country and at one stage, the students voiced a one-point demand for the topple of the government.
In the face of the mass uprising, the then prime minister resigned to the president on 5 August and fled the country. The president dissolved the 12th national parliament on 6 August.
An interim government was formed by the president on 8 August to fulfill the desire of the students to reform the state and to manage the executive functions of the state.
It is necessary to provide for the power and responsibility of the Interim Government constituted, the rank and privileges of the chief adviser and advisers.
In this context, the draft of Interim Government Ordinance, 2024 has been finalised. The advisers' council gave approval to the draft 'Interim Government Ordinance, 2024' on Thursday, the release said.
The council also approved a draft policy for publication of income and wealth statements of the Interim Government's advisers and persons with equal rank.