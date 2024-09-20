Advisers' council okays Interim Government Ordinance 2024

The advisers' council of the interim government on Thursday approved the draft of 'The Interim Government Ordinance 2024' in principle.

The council gave the approval at its meeting with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, a cabinet division press release said.

During the anti-discrimination student movement, as a result of the massive repression and genocide of the ousted Awami League government, the students-people staged mass protests across the country and at one stage, the students voiced a one-point demand for the topple of the government.