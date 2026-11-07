Tk 800 million spent developing 12 software tools: How useful have they been?

On 15 December last year, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser of the former interim government, launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called Kagoj.ai. One of the services offered by the platform is optical character recognition (OCR), which can convert text in images or documents into editable Word files.

Speaking as the chief guest at the launch ceremony, Taiyeb said, “We want to make the best use of technology to make language accessible. By leveraging various opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, people will be able to use the different features of Kagoj Tools.”

However, the government service appears to have very limited usage. Meanwhile, Google Lens, available on almost everyone's smartphone, can easily convert text from images or documents into editable Word files. Many other apps also offer this service free of charge. These apps were launched long before the government introduced Kagoj.ai.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division has spent Tk 800 million developing 12 software tools to facilitate the use of Bangla in information technology. These include tools for converting audio into text, correcting spelling and grammar, and translating Bangla into other languages, among others. The development process has taken 10 years.

The project, titled Enrichment of Bangla Language in Information Technology through Research and Development, was launched in 2016 under the Awami League government. It is being implemented by the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), an agency under the ICT Division. The project has an allocation of Tk 1.58 billion, funded by the government. Its tenure has been extended three times, most recently in August, when the deadline was extended to June 2028.