Awami League should be tried as a party soon: Nahid Islam
The Bangladesh Awami League (AL) committed political crimes during the July mass uprising and should, as a party, be brought to trial swiftly, National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said on Sunday.
Speaking to newspersons today on the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Nahid Islam stated that his deposition as the 47th witness in the case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others had just concluded.
The case concerns crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July mass uprising.
Nahid Islam further said crimes against humanity had indeed been perpetrated during the July mass uprising.
He remarked that while Sheikh Hasina stands accused as an individual in the current lawsuit, the matter goes beyond individual culpability.
“This was not merely a personal crime; it was a political crime. Therefore, the Awami League as a party should be brought under trial. The tribunal has the scope to do so,” he said.
He added that sufficient evidence had now come before the tribunal. As party chief, Sheikh Hasina had, in his words, taken the decision to act against the people and to kill them in order to consolidate her absolute political power and remain in office.
“The people resisted and overthrew her. Hence, this was a political crime committed by the Awami League as a party. The Awami League should be brought to trial as a party without delay,” Nahid Islam told newspersons.
In addition to Sheikh Hasina, the other two accused in the lawsuit under trial at International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) are: former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
The latter in a statement has confessed to his guilt and deposed as an “approver” (state witness). He too was produced before the tribunal today.