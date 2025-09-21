Awami League should be tried as a party soon: Nahid Islam

The Bangladesh Awami League (AL) committed political crimes during the July mass uprising and should, as a party, be brought to trial swiftly, National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said on Sunday.

Speaking to newspersons today on the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Nahid Islam stated that his deposition as the 47th witness in the case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others had just concluded.