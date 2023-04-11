Dr Zafrullah still on ventilator

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has still been on ventilation with a critical health condition.
He has been diagnosed with blood infection and there is a positive reaction to the medication being given to control it, according to a press release issued by the Gonoshasthaya Kendra on Tuesday afternoon.
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was admitted to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Wednesday as his health condition deteriorated.
Later, the hospital authorities formed a medical board to ensure his proper treatment on Sunday.
Its chief coordinator Brigadier General (Retd.) Mamun Mostafi said the medical board convened for a regular meeting at 10:00 am on Tuesday. Specialist physicians of different departments were present at the meeting.
Mamun Mostafi also said the physicians started dialysing his kidneys around 2:15pm on Tuesday, in addition to other treatments. He is still on ventilation under close observation.
Altafunnesa, chairman of Gonoshasthaya Kendra trustee board, sought prayers from all the people for the speedy recovery of Dr Zafrullah.