Dr Zafrullah still on ventilator

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was admitted to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Wednesday as his health condition deteriorated.

Later, the hospital authorities formed a medical board to ensure his proper treatment on Sunday.

Its chief coordinator Brigadier General (Retd.) Mamun Mostafi said the medical board convened for a regular meeting at 10:00 am on Tuesday. Specialist physicians of different departments were present at the meeting.