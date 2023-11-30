Real inclusive election not being held: Iftekharuzzaman

The press conference was organised to place 'democracy, good governance and political commitment to practise integrity: TIB recommendations'.

TIB researcher Kawsar Ahmed presented the recommendations. A total of 76 recommendations on nine issues were placed.

The TIB executive director said the recommendations were made at different occasions earlier. They will send recommendations to different political parties this time too.

"The practice of seat-based parliamentary democracy has been carried out. Now time has come to establish proportional representation in parliament. This should be discussed. A free, fair and neutral election is needed for this. There are many elements to this. A reform is required to ensure that the election-time government is free from party influence and interest. The article 70 of the constitution needs to be changed. The representations of marginal people will be ensured in the parliament," Iftekharuzzaman added.