'If everyone goes on holiday, who will do the work?'

A visit to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11:00am Thursday morning, saw physicians at the emergency department treating accident victims and other patients with various ailments. Physicians, nurses and medical staff were seen busy attending to the patients in the wards.

Altaf Hossain was on duty, in charge of the neurosurgery (male) ward 103 on the ground floor of Dhaka Medical College's main building. He said, "Who doesn't enjoy going on Eid holiday? But if everyone goes at the same time, who will look after the patients? The patients are lying in hospital beds during Eid. Our Eid is with them."

There are 53 patients in the neurosurgery ward. Five nurses are on duty to tend to them. One of them is Anjali Majumdar. She has been 10 years in the profession. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Anjali said, "I haven't been able to take off during Eid even once during my career. If necessary, I put in extra hours."

The patients and their relatives are despondent during Eid too. They are here because of some accident or ailment, alarmed and worried.